Surin marks Asanha Bucha with elephant parade

Hundreds of Thai Buddhists attended the ceremony to offer food and refreshments to the monks, while visitors took close-up shots of the elephant parade.

According to the local report, this is the world's only merit-making ceremony held on the elephant back.

The purpose of the event, which is marking its 15th year, is not only to pay respect to the Lord of Buddha but also to promote Surin's elephant tourism.

Asanha Puja Day is a Buddhist holiday celebrated on the eighth lunar month's full moon, which is normally in July.

The festival honours the Buddha and commemorates the Buddha's first sermon as well as the establishment of the Buddha's Sangha – the four noble truths.