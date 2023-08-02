Their Majesties mark Asahna Bucha with religious ceremony

The ceremony was held at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

After paying respect to the Emerald Buddha, the statues of King Rama I and King Rama II, His Majesty lit a lent candle to mark the start of the Buddhist Lent. He then presented offerings to 20 Buddhist monks led by His Holiness Supreme Patriarch of Thailand.

Her Majesty the Queen led members of the royal family, privy councilors, and senior state officials to present offerings to 215 monks. Their Majesties then greeted people waiting at the temple before returning to the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace.

Asanha Bucha Day is a Buddhist festival that takes place during the full moon of the eighth lunar month, celebrating the day when the Buddha preached his first sermon to his first five disciples after his enlightenment.

It is also the day when the first Buddhist monk was ordained. It is followed by the beginning of Buddhist Lent, which falls today (August 2), and the rainy season retreat for monks.