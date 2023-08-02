CP Land installs solar lamp posts to light pitch-dark rural road in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Property developer CP Land has installed 80 solar lamp posts on a 5-kilometre dark mountainous road in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Lan Saka district under CP Group’s “Solar Cell for Life” project.
Chakraphant Piyaprucksapan, executive director of CP Land Plc and managing director of CP Facility Management Co Ltd, said the project cost 1.5 million baht and covered a road in Kamloan subdistrict.
The project falls under CP’s “Accessible Communities for Life’ philosophy to return benefits to society.
He said the Solar Cell for Life is CP Land’s pilot project to develop remote communities where people live a tough life and do not have access to electricity.
He said the Ban Khiri Wong community where CP Land has installed the lamp posts has access to electricity, but the main road used to transport the six villages’ produce is dark at night.
Hence, CP Land chose to light up the road so people could travel more conveniently at night.
The lamp posts are portable and can be shifted to dark spots. Plus, old tyres have been used as a base for the posts, so they are not damaged in floods.
“The only problem with Khiri Wong is the road is at a slope leading to the mountaintop. We had to select clear spots for installing the posts, and they could be no more than 100 metres apart,” Chakraphant added.
He said the poles were installed in 45 days, a lot faster than the initial plan of two and a half months. He added that CP Land plans to take the Solar Cell for Life project to other remote areas as well.
CP Land is the real-estate development arm of the Charoen Pokphand Group, established in 1988. For almost 40 years the company has undertaken the development and management of many projects including office space, retail facilities, residential, hospitality and community institutions.