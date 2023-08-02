CP Land installs solar lamp posts to light pitch-dark rural road in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Chakraphant Piyaprucksapan, executive director of CP Land Plc and managing director of CP Facility Management Co Ltd, said the project cost 1.5 million baht and covered a road in Kamloan subdistrict.

The project falls under CP’s “Accessible Communities for Life’ philosophy to return benefits to society.

He said the Solar Cell for Life is CP Land’s pilot project to develop remote communities where people live a tough life and do not have access to electricity.