Stars of the sky

1. Perseids meteor shower

The meteor shower will occur on the night of August 12, beginning at around 11pm and lasting until dawn. The highest frequency of the shower will be 100 meteors per hour, concentrated around the Perseus constellation. The meteor shower will be best observed from remote, dark areas, far from city lights.

2. Zero-shadow sun

This will be this year’s second occurrence of this phenomenon and can be seen on August 16 at 12.22pm. The sun will reach its zenith directly above Bangkok and objects at this time will appear to be shadowless. For times specific to each province, click here.