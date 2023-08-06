Managing reservoirs and irrigation systems critical for stable food supplies

Narit Pisalyabutr, a senior academic at the institute, said the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon are expected to last for one to two years. However, it may not lead to severe food shortages or significantly impact the country's food security as Thailand has abundant food resources and is a major food exporter.

The impending drought crisis is not expected to have a significant impact this year, but if it does worsen, it may affect the country’s food supply next year. The severity of the impact on food supplies depends on the extent of the drought. If it is not a severe drought, it may not heavily affect the country's food supply, Narit said.

It is essential for government agencies to closely monitor the amount of rainfall entering major reservoirs and plan for effective water management both within the reservoirs and in irrigation systems. Proper planning is crucial to ensure that agriculture can continue without significant disruptions, Narit said.

Additionally, some farmers should consider shifting to crops that require less water. Government agencies should play a role in helping farmers switch to these crops. The shift will enhance the agricultural sector's readiness to withstand the potentially severe impacts of the upcoming El Nino, Narit added.