Public Relations Department launches new official website “Sawasdee Thailand"

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, Oranuch Srinon and PRD Deputy Director-General Sudruetai Lertkasem introduced the portal during a press event titled “PR Plan for All: Creative Communications Drive Nationwide Effort."

Oranuch explained that the website is intended as a communication channel for the country, providing both foreign nationals and Thai citizens with a trusted source of information on the country, economy, business, investment and society in general.

Sudruetai added that thailand.go.th serves as a platform for news, updates, and public relations, linking the operations of various ministries and covering such topics as immigration, tourism, work, business investment, arts and culture, education, healthcare, technology, and the environment.

It caters to all foreign visitors to Thailand, including businesspeople, students, tourists, workers, and retirees, as well as providing interesting information for Thai citizens. The website is available in Thai, English, Chinese, Japanese, and German.

The data and functions are designed to provide quick and easy insights into various aspects of Thailand. The “About Thailand” section presents fundamental information about the country, covering diverse topics such as the Thai national anthem, geography and land area, population, Thai currency, key industries, and governance.

The latest news articles can be found in the “topic” section, allowing users to stay updated with recent developments, while the "most popular" section ranks the most interesting news articles based on reader engagement and showcases the top 5 articles.