Thailand and China pledge closer cooperation in fighting call-centre gangs

Xu, who is also the head of China’s National Immigration Administration, paid a courtesy visit to Prawit at the Command 1 Building of Government House on Tuesday morning.

Xu is on his way to attend the 26th Asean Directors-General Of Immigration Departments and Heads Of Consular Affairs Divisions of Ministries Of Foreign Affairs Meeting. The meetings began in Phuket on Monday and will conclude on Friday.

Xu and Prawit held discussions for about an hour on several issues, including cooperating to fight transnational crime gangs, especially call-centre gangs.