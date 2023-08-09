background-defaultbackground-default
Heavy rain forecast for 35 provinces

WEDNESDAY, August 09, 2023

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Wednesday (August 9) promised little relief for the North, upper Northeast, the East and the South, with more heavy downpours affecting 35 provinces.

The Bangkok metropolitan area and its vicinity, meanwhile, have just a 60% chance of rain.

Wind and wave conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are moderate, with waves reaching 1-2 metres, higher in thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with heavy storms.

Severe tropical storm Khanun over the Pacific Ocean, is expected to move through southern Japan and the Korea Strait on August 9 - 10.

