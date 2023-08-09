Thailand to grow opium, magic mushrooms to produce morphine, anti-depressants

Trisulee Trisaranakul, deputy government spokesperson, said the Cabinet gave the project proposed by the Justice Ministry the go-ahead on Tuesday.

The draft royal decree, which goes into effect as soon as it is announced in the Royal Gazette, has been scrutinised by the Council of State, which advises the government on legal matters.

The pilot project has won support from the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry, Interior Ministry, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council and the Royal Thai Police.