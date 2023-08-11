Better recycling of PET plastic bottles needed

The Thai Beverage Industry Association, the Recycling Association, the Antique Shops Association, the Plastic Industry Group, the Industrial Association of Thailand, and environmentalists/conservationists gathered this week at a workshop hosted by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) to showcase the commitment of organisations to better manage beverage bottles made from environmentally friendly polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic in the recycling process.

The above organisations are among the signatories to an agreement established on March 30 to guide business operators in adopting environmentally friendly practices, particularly the idea of maintaining the transparency and colourlessness of PET plastic bottles to maximise their value in the recycling process.

The March meeting was organised by BCG (integration of bioeconomy, circular economy and green economy) model working group with the aim of creating an agreement involving various stakeholders within the PET bottle supply chain and, in particular, of addressing the issue of coloured PET beverage bottles that tend to be excluded from the recycling system due to their lower value, affecting the purchase price. Coloured PET beverage bottles are priced at 1 baht per kg, considerably lower than clear PET bottles which are valued at 6 - 7.50 Baht per kg. This impacts motivation for collection and may not be cost-effective when factoring in transportation and certification standards set by the committee.