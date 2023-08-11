Don Mueang police slammed for being lenient towards aggressive foreigner

A video clip of the incident was posted on Facebook page, “Yak Dung Diew Jad Hai”, on Thursday, showing the man shouting at officials at the international terminal after he was not allowed to board a plane heading to China.

The post said that around midnight on Wednesday (August 9), the airline announced a change of gate for the flight, enraging the tourist. Later, the captain of the flight reportedly banned him from boarding, infuriating him even more, leading to him shouting at airport officials.

The video shows three police officers approaching the man in a bid to remove him from the scene, but he repeatedly tries to hit them with a skateboard that he is carrying. The confrontation lasts for a few minutes before the tourist is escorted out without any damage.

After the clip went viral, several netizens commented that instead of circling him, police officers should have immediately charged at the man and restrained him to prevent him from swinging the skateboard that could have hurt other passengers.

“How can police officers be indecisive like this?” one netizen questioned.

“It’s three against one. They could have handled this sooner,” another added.

A news source reported that the tourist was a Chinese national 45 years old. After negotiations with the airline, he was issued a ticket to China and left the country on Thursday.