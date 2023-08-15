Govt eyes tax on sodium ingredients in bid to reduce Thai consumption

Excise Department director-general Ekniti Nitithanprapas said his department was in the process of holding talks with groups of doctors and the Public Health Ministry on a possible sodium excise tax.

Ekniti said there is no sodium excise tax currently, but it would have to be freshly introduced after consultations with doctors and other agencies concerned.

He said the excise rate would be set based on doctors’ recommendation on the safe level of sodium consumption per person per day.