Drop in cybercrime recorded since royal decree came into force

An average of 790 cybercrime cases per day were reported from January 1 to March 16, before the royal decree became effective, said DES minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

However, from March 17 to July 31, the number of average cybercrime cases per day dropped to 591, he said.

Chaiwut was reporting the result of the royal decree enactment to the Senate on Tuesday. The session was joined by executives from the Royal Thai Police, the Office of the Council of State, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, the Department of Special Investigation, the Bank of Thailand, and the Thai Bankers Association.

The ministry also reported that the value of bank accounts being frozen due to security breaches before the royal decree was enacted stood at 1.34 billion baht, of which 6.5% or 87 million baht was frozen before being withdrawn by the criminals.

After the royal decree was enacted, the value of frozen bank account rose to 2.79 billion baht, but 10.6% of this, or 297 million baht, was frozen before being withdrawn.