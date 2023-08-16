Drop in cybercrime recorded since royal decree came into force
The number of cybercrimes reported in Thailand has dropped by about 200 cases per day since the Royal Decree on Cybercrime Prevention and Suppression was enacted in March this year, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry said on Tuesday.
An average of 790 cybercrime cases per day were reported from January 1 to March 16, before the royal decree became effective, said DES minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.
However, from March 17 to July 31, the number of average cybercrime cases per day dropped to 591, he said.
Chaiwut was reporting the result of the royal decree enactment to the Senate on Tuesday. The session was joined by executives from the Royal Thai Police, the Office of the Council of State, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, the Department of Special Investigation, the Bank of Thailand, and the Thai Bankers Association.
The ministry also reported that the value of bank accounts being frozen due to security breaches before the royal decree was enacted stood at 1.34 billion baht, of which 6.5% or 87 million baht was frozen before being withdrawn by the criminals.
After the royal decree was enacted, the value of frozen bank account rose to 2.79 billion baht, but 10.6% of this, or 297 million baht, was frozen before being withdrawn.
The 2023 Royal Decree on Cybercrime Prevention and Suppression allows people who suspect that they are scammed or that their online security has been breached to alert the banks to freeze the account without having to file a police report first.
Financial institutions or business operators must suspend the transaction immediately for up to 48 hours to allow the victim to lodge a police complaint. Officials must investigate the affected account or electronic wallet with seven days of receiving the complaint.
The decree also stipulates punishment of up to three years in jail and/or a maximum fine of 300,000 baht for those who open an account, electronic card, or electronic wallet for purposes other than personal use, or who let others use their SIM card for any illegal purpose.
Meanwhile, the penalty for asking others to open an account or to use their account, electronic card, electronic wallet, or SIM card for illegal purposes is 2-5 years in jail and/or a fine of 200,000 to 500,000 baht.