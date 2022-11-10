DES minister attends 1st Asia-Pacific digital ministerial forum in S Korea

The conference was jointly organised by South Korea’s Science and ICT Ministry and the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Escap).

The conference, chaired by South Korean Science and ICT Minister Lee Jong, was attended by senior officials from Escap nations, including its secretary-general Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

Representatives of member nations discussed challenges and measures for the transition to a digital economy and society and how to provide digital cooperation in line with a Bangkok declaration that was reached during the 75th anniversary of Escap’s establishment.