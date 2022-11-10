DES minister attends 1st Asia-Pacific digital ministerial forum in S Korea
Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn attended the first Asia-Pacific Digital Ministerial Conference in Seoul on Thursday.
The conference was jointly organised by South Korea’s Science and ICT Ministry and the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Escap).
The conference, chaired by South Korean Science and ICT Minister Lee Jong, was attended by senior officials from Escap nations, including its secretary-general Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.
Representatives of member nations discussed challenges and measures for the transition to a digital economy and society and how to provide digital cooperation in line with a Bangkok declaration that was reached during the 75th anniversary of Escap’s establishment.
The attendants also signed the “Ministerial Declaration on Digital Cooperation for Shaping Our Common Future”.
In his speech, Chaiwut talked about the significance of digital technologies that have helped Thailand survive the Covid-19 crisis.
Chaiwut said the pandemic had accelerated digital transformation around the globe and Thailand had drafted its own strategic plan for social and economic transformation to a digital economy and society.
Chaiwut also told the conference that the Thai government had been reducing the digital gap by providing cheap or free broadband Internet connection to rural areas.
He proposed that Escap nations intensify cooperation to develop digital infrastructure among them.
On the sidelines of the conference, Chaiwut held discussions with Iran’s Information and Communications Technology Minister Eisa Zarepour.
The two exchanged experiences in digital technological developments in their respective countries and pledged increased cooperation on ICT and digital technology.