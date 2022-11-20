Don't click on dodgy links sent via SMS, warns DES Ministry
Mobile phone users should not fall for SMS messages that encourage them to transfer money or click on suspicious links, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry warned on Sunday.
DES Ministry spokesperson Noppawan Huajaimun said scam artists have started using SMS messages to try and deceive people into transferring money.
The spokesperson said some of the messages also encourage people to click links that will lead them to false apps that will start adding charges to their mobile phone bill.
Hence, she said, mobile phone users should follow these three steps to protect themselves:
• Regularly check your mobile phone charges by comparing bills.
• Closely check bills to see if they include suspicious charges. Those who get their mobile phone bill automatically deducted from their credit cards should keep an eye on the deductions.
• Closely monitor mobile phone bills of young and elderly people to see if they have been hit with false charges.