A school girl’s journey shows the power of education travels from the heart

Although her village is just 30 kilometres from the school, access to it is arduous in the rainy season due to its hilltop location and the perilous dirt road leading to it.

Photos from the eight-hour journey were posted on Facebook on Tuesday. They show the determination of Krissadakan Jimali, the director of Huay Mai Hok School in Tambon Monjong, to make sure the young student got home.

For half of the eight-hour trip, the school director, the teacher and the Grade 7 student had to walk because the dirt road leading up the mountain was too treacherous to ride a motorbike on.