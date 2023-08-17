A school girl’s journey shows the power of education travels from the heart
The director of a remote boarding school in Chiang Mai’s Omkoi district, and a teacher at the school, spent eight hours carrying a homesick student – by motorbike and foot – to her remote mountaintop home for the long weekend.
Although her village is just 30 kilometres from the school, access to it is arduous in the rainy season due to its hilltop location and the perilous dirt road leading to it.
Photos from the eight-hour journey were posted on Facebook on Tuesday. They show the determination of Krissadakan Jimali, the director of Huay Mai Hok School in Tambon Monjong, to make sure the young student got home.
For half of the eight-hour trip, the school director, the teacher and the Grade 7 student had to walk because the dirt road leading up the mountain was too treacherous to ride a motorbike on.
The school director and teacher took the girl home because they know there is only one cure for homesickness, according to the post.
The final stretch of the journey was the most difficult. Swathes of the dirt road to the hilltop village where the student’s family live had been washed away or were underwater.
Still, they got to their destination before nightfall.
Huay Mai Hok School’s students are from hill tribes. They receive education from kindergarten to Grade 9. It has 208 students, with 110 of them living in dormitories during school semesters.