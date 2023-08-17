Assets worth over THB1.5 billion seized in police crackdown on scammer gangs

Bureau commissioner Pol Lt-General Worawat Watnakornbancha said that Thursday’s operation was a follow-up of a previous one, codenamed “Trust No One”, in which two Chinese suspected scammers were arrested in May.

According to the bureau chief, the suspects – a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman – had lured their victims from around the world to invest in a fake digital-money platform. The total damage was estimated at over 10 billion baht.

Investigation found a connection between the suspects and two other Chinese nationals living in Thailand, Worawat said on Thursday at a press conference about the crackdown.

The operation on Thursday covered Bangkok, Pathum Thani, and Chonburi provinces, where police conducted searches at 29 locations. Worawat said the operation was to locate assets believed to have been earned from the alleged crime.