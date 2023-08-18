BMA launches probe into ‘disturbing’ statue at Bangkok Hotel

he Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s permanent secretary will look into the legality of the statue, which is on private property. The four-metre-tall statue may violate city height regulations, Chadchart said.

The hotel erected the statue of the mythical Khru Kai Kaeo – which resembles a winged gargoyle with fangs and crimson talons – earlier this month. It made headlines in Thai media because it baffled motorists and passersby on Ratchadaphisek Road.

Multiple online groups and communities formed to discuss their devotion to Khru Kai Kaeo, a mythical figure rumoured to be a teacher of a former king of the Khmer empire, but regarded by some as a “god of wealth”.

The Council of Artists Supporting Buddhism of Thailand submitted a complaint urging the BMA to have the statute removed. It said Khru Kai Kaeo worshippers promote practices that contradict Buddhist principles.

The National Thai People's Council submitted a complaint directly to Chadchart, alleging a plan was underway to hold “uncommon” rituals at the statue, including animal sacrifices, and urged the city to step in to prevent the animal sacrifices and other rituals.

Chadchart said district officials will canvass local residents about the statue and the BMA will investigate all complaints thoroughly.

He has scheduled a meeting with the hotel's owner to discuss public concerns about the statue, the governor said.