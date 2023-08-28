Cloudy with sunny spells for most of Thailand

The monsoon trough will move across Myanmar's upper region and the upper region of Laos in the next 24 hours before converging into a low-pressure area over the upper part of Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. Meanwhile, the southwestern monsoon covers the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing wave height to at least one metre, more in storms. Small vessels are advised to exercise caution and avoid navigating in areas with thunderstorms.

To the west, Typhoon Saola in the Pacific Ocean is expected to pass through the northeastern part of the Philippines' Pacific coast or the eastern part of Taiwan from August 30 to September 1 but is not expected to directly impact Thailand's weather. Travellers to these areas are advised to check the weather conditions before embarking on their journey.