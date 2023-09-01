DSI searches 3 Bangkok clinics in crackdown on surrogacy ring
Three Bangkok medical clinics were searched and a suspect was arrested in Nong Khai late last month for alleged involvement in illegal surrogacy for foreign customers, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said on Friday.
A joint taskforce of the DSI, Central Institute of Forensic Science, and Department of Health Service Support conducted searches on three medical clinics in Bangkok’s Chatuchak, Huai Khwang, and Pathum Wan districts on August 23 after being granted warrants by the Criminal Court.
The first clinic, located on Ngamwongwan Road in Chatuchak district, was found to be the workplace of a fertility expert suspected of being involved in the illegal surrogacy ring.
Several surrogate mothers gave birth to babies between 2018 and 2020 at the same clinic, DSI spokesman Asdawut Sripita said on Friday. The search discovered records of many women suspected to be illegal surrogate mothers.
At the second clinic on New Phetchaburi Road in Huai Khwang district, police found documents with details on eggs and fetuses linked to the same fertility expert.
The doctor works part-time at this clinic.
At the third clinic on Ploenchit Road in Pathum Wan district, police said they found a financial trail linked to the unnamed doctor. A number of passports belonging to suspected illegal surrogate mothers were also found during the search, according to the DSI.
It was also discovered that some potential surrogate mothers allegedly recruited by the group had their medical checkup at the Ploenchit Road clinic before traveling to a foreign country to become surrogate mothers, the DSI spokesman said.
Another DSI team arrested a Sunet Jomsri in the northeastern province of Nong Khai on August 28. He was charged with procuring surrogacy service for commercial purposes and with being involved in a cross-border criminal organisation, officials said.
A search of the suspect’s house discovered a list of women who were allegedly hired to be surrogate mothers illegally, officials said.
An earlier DSI investigation found that the suspect recruited women to serve as surrogate mothers for foreign customers. He was found to have earned enough money to buy more than 100 rai of land (over 16 hectares).
Surrogacy is allowed by Thai law for couples with fertility issues on condition that it is not for commercial purposes. Couples seeking surrogacy must be both Thai nationals and have a legal marriage. If only one of the applicants is Thai, the couple must be legally married for at least three years.
Commercial surrogacy is illegal. Those found guilty of involvement in surrogacy for profit – acting as an agent by requesting or accepting money, property, or other benefits in return, or managing or giving advice about surrogacy – face massive fines and imprisonment.