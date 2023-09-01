DSI searches 3 Bangkok clinics in crackdown on surrogacy ring

A joint taskforce of the DSI, Central Institute of Forensic Science, and Department of Health Service Support conducted searches on three medical clinics in Bangkok’s Chatuchak, Huai Khwang, and Pathum Wan districts on August 23 after being granted warrants by the Criminal Court.

The first clinic, located on Ngamwongwan Road in Chatuchak district, was found to be the workplace of a fertility expert suspected of being involved in the illegal surrogacy ring.

Several surrogate mothers gave birth to babies between 2018 and 2020 at the same clinic, DSI spokesman Asdawut Sripita said on Friday. The search discovered records of many women suspected to be illegal surrogate mothers.

At the second clinic on New Phetchaburi Road in Huai Khwang district, police found documents with details on eggs and fetuses linked to the same fertility expert.

The doctor works part-time at this clinic.