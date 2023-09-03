Heavy 3 days of rain leaves Satun villages inundated
Satun’s Langu district was still under waist-high water, three days after flash floods hit the southern province due to several days of continuous rain.
Officials said the inundation had affected some 2,500 families in 10 villages in Paknam, Kho Khao, Nam Phud and Langu subdistricts.
Many homes have been damaged in the floods, and provincial officials have been visiting villages in flat-bottomed boats to see if anybody needs rescuing.
Langu district chief Thirapong Khumkiam and Chamras Hongsai, mayor of the Langu subdistrict administrative organisation, have told their subordinates to survey affected villages and provide urgent help.
Thirapong said if the rain lets up, the floodwaters will drain soon. Many villagers have filed complaints with the authorities to seek help. Among them were residents of Ban Toh Loh Sai, who said their newly built homestays were damaged.
One villager said they urgently needed drinking water, food, and boats to travel out of the villages. She also said the authorities should direct the floods towards the Baroi Canal soon, as her 16-room resort was inundated.