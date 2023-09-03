Heavy 3 days of rain leaves Satun villages inundated

Officials said the inundation had affected some 2,500 families in 10 villages in Paknam, Kho Khao, Nam Phud and Langu subdistricts.

Many homes have been damaged in the floods, and provincial officials have been visiting villages in flat-bottomed boats to see if anybody needs rescuing.

Langu district chief Thirapong Khumkiam and Chamras Hongsai, mayor of the Langu subdistrict administrative organisation, have told their subordinates to survey affected villages and provide urgent help.