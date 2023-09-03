Sino-Thai navy exercises formally kick off on Sunday in Chonburi

The so-called Blue Strike 2023, which unofficially began at the Sattahip Naval Base last Friday, was ceremoniously launched on Sunday.

The opening ceremony was co-chaired by Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang and Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN). The naval training will continue until September 10.

Also present at the opening ceremony was Rear Admiral Chen Weidong, deputy commander of the Chinese Navy’s marine corps.