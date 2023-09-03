Sino-Thai navy exercises formally kick off on Sunday in Chonburi
China has deployed a submarine to join the annual Sino-Thai joint naval exercises in Chonburi province, which formally kicked off on Sunday.
The so-called Blue Strike 2023, which unofficially began at the Sattahip Naval Base last Friday, was ceremoniously launched on Sunday.
The opening ceremony was co-chaired by Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang and Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN). The naval training will continue until September 10.
Also present at the opening ceremony was Rear Admiral Chen Weidong, deputy commander of the Chinese Navy’s marine corps.
The RTA said the joint naval operation was aimed at strengthening ties with its Chinese counterpart.
The joint exercises this year will focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and will also help Thai naval officers get more familiar with Chinese submarines.
The RTN has assigned Rear Admiral Arpha Chapanon, chief of the commando carrier fleet, to oversee the Thai side, while the Chinese naval troops will be commanded by Rear Admiral Chen.
RTN has deployed 1,553 naval officers to join the exercises, while the boats taking part in the wargame include HTMS Chang, HTMS Naresuan, HTMS Angthong and HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej, in addition to a landing craft, vehicles and personnel.
The Chinese Navy has deployed 953 naval officers and four ships to join the exercises, namely CNS Simingshan (989), CNS Anyang, CNS Chaochu, and CNS Chang Cheng.