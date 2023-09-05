Weather: heavy downpours continue

The rain is caused by a strong monsoon trough affecting the northern and northeastern regions, converging with a low-pressure system over the Gulf of Tonkin and the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in affected areas are advised to be cautious of potential heavy and accumulating rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and landslides, especially in hilly and low-lying areas.

Strong winds and high waves are expected in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand with waves of 2-3 metres high and higher in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in these areas should exercise caution.

Typhoon Haikuihas now exited Taiwan and is expected to move towards the southern coast of China today. While the typhoon is not expected to have a direct impact on Thailand's weather, it is likely to cause travel delays so people planning to visit the affected areas should check the weather conditions before departing.