Openbill storks flock to last source of water in Chonburi

A Plu Ta Luang subdistrict resident said the reservoir has been a sanctuary for birds and other wildlife in the past year, especially since the eastern province has been suffering from drought and decreased rainfall.

With higher temperatures drying up most water sources around the Plu Ta Luang mountains, wild animals are making their way to the last remaining water source. The reservoir that has a capacity of 2.24 million cubic metres now only has a few 30- to 40-centimetre-deep puddles, the local said.

Openbill storks feed on apple snails and small aquatic animals found in shallow water.



Photos by Natphumin and Patcharaphol Panrak