Fire at Pattaya Floating Market causes extensive damage

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at around 10pm, Chonburi governor Thawatchai Srithong said, after he and Pattaya mayor Poramet Ngamphichet inspected the scene later last night.

The governor said that the fire spread quickly as most of the buildings and structures of the market are made of wood. Firefighters are still spraying water over the debris to prevent flames from reigniting, he added.

One person was injured in the incident. He was sent home after being treated.

The cause of this destructive fire remains unknown.

Officials will inspect the scene on Friday to estimate the damage and determine the cause.

Also known as “4 Regions Floating Market”, Pattaya Floating Market is a cultural tourist attraction located on Sukhumvit Road in Nong Prue subdistrict. The main attraction is floating Thai pavilions that showcase the architectural styles of each of the four regions of Thailand.