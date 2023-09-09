Srisuwan leads rally against nuclear facility in Nakhon Nayok

Srisuwan is the leader of the newly founded “Rak Chart Rak Paen Din” (Love for Nation and Homeland) organisation.

The planned 20-megawatt reactor is part of the nuclear research facility under the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology. Past governments have planned to build the reactor since 1990 but it has been delayed by lawsuits and strong opposition from the public.

Sirsuwan said the reactor poses a great concern for the safety of the people of Nakhon Nayok and other provinces.

“Located near the bank of Nakhon Nayok River, the reactor risks creating radioactive contamination of water resources connected to this vital river, namely the Bang Pakong River in Chachoengsao province, Rangsit Canal in Pathum Thani province, and Chao Phraya River in Bangkok,” he said.

Sirsuwan added that the part of the reactor that is underground could also contaminate groundwater resources, which are used by Nakhon Nayok residents during drought.

“Choosing Ongkharak as a reactor location based on data surveyed over 30 years ago could be violating the safety standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency,” he said, adding: “A nuclear reactor should never be built on soft ground that is susceptible to flooding, or near a community or an airport.”

Srisuwan also said that Thailand’s security standards regarding radioactive materials are still not strong enough, citing an incident in which a cylinder of caesium-137 went missing from a coal-fired power plant in Prachinburi earlier this year. Traces of it were later found at a steel-melting plant in another district of the eastern province.