Thailand accelerates power development plan in response to surging EV cars

This growth in EV usage is expected to put significant pressure on electricity consumption, particularly during peak hours. To address this challenge, the NESDC is expediting the development of a power development plan aimed at bolstering the capacity to meet electricity demand during peak nighttime hours. This plan has been proposed to the Ministry of Energy for implementation.

Wattanapong Kurovat, director general of the energy policy and planning office, shared the NESDC's economic outlook for 2023, projecting an expansion of the economy in the range of 2.5% to 3%. This positive economic growth is attributed to various factors, including the recovery of the tourism sector, robust private consumption, and sustained investments from both the private and public sectors.

The NESDC's forecast indicates that electricity demand in 2023 is expected to rise by 2.4%. It said it is closely monitoring the nation's economic status, global economic trends, and energy prices to formulate strategies and measures that can assist people during potential future energy crises.

Currently, the electricity generation capacity under contract is distributed as follows:

- Independent Power Producers contribute 32% with a capacity of 17,024 MW.

- The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) contributes 31% with a capacity of 16,237 MW.

- Small Power Producers contribute 18% with a capacity of 9,303 MW.

- Imports account for 12% with a capacity of 6,235 MW.

- Very Small Power Producers or renewable energy make up 8% with a capacity of 4,223 MW.