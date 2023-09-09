Thailand accelerates power development plan in response to surging EV cars
The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) is closely monitoring the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand, which is expected to surge in 2027.
This growth in EV usage is expected to put significant pressure on electricity consumption, particularly during peak hours. To address this challenge, the NESDC is expediting the development of a power development plan aimed at bolstering the capacity to meet electricity demand during peak nighttime hours. This plan has been proposed to the Ministry of Energy for implementation.
Wattanapong Kurovat, director general of the energy policy and planning office, shared the NESDC's economic outlook for 2023, projecting an expansion of the economy in the range of 2.5% to 3%. This positive economic growth is attributed to various factors, including the recovery of the tourism sector, robust private consumption, and sustained investments from both the private and public sectors.
The NESDC's forecast indicates that electricity demand in 2023 is expected to rise by 2.4%. It said it is closely monitoring the nation's economic status, global economic trends, and energy prices to formulate strategies and measures that can assist people during potential future energy crises.
Currently, the electricity generation capacity under contract is distributed as follows:
- Independent Power Producers contribute 32% with a capacity of 17,024 MW.
- The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) contributes 31% with a capacity of 16,237 MW.
- Small Power Producers contribute 18% with a capacity of 9,303 MW.
- Imports account for 12% with a capacity of 6,235 MW.
- Very Small Power Producers or renewable energy make up 8% with a capacity of 4,223 MW.
For the first half of 2023, electricity consumption rose 2.2%. This growth can be attributed to the continuous expansion of electricity usage in sectors related to tourism and services. Electricity consumption in these sectors rose 9.3%, particularly in segments such as hotels, apartments, and guesthouses. However, electricity consumption in the industrial sector fell 3.8% due to the global economic slowdown, leading to reduced production for export.
Household electricity consumption increased by 4.8%, while other sectors, including non-profit organisations, agricultural pumping, temporary electricity, and public electricity, saw a remarkable 10.5% rise in electricity usage.
The highest peak electricity demand for the system in 2023 occurred on May 6th at 9.41pm, reaching an unprecedented level of 34,827 MW. This marked a 5% increase compared to the previous year's peak. Notably, this record-breaking peak occurred during nighttime hours, surpassing all previous levels. While nighttime electricity consumption has been significant in the past, it has never reached such heights, with the previous peak standing at 28,000 MW.
Looking ahead, the NESDC expects a significant surge in nighttime electricity usage in 2027 due to the widespread adoption of EVs in Thailand. To address this, EGAT is preparing a power development plan. This plan will be presented for consideration to the Ministry of Energy and will undergo a public feedback phase before seeking final approval at a Cabinet meeting.