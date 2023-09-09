4 police officers implicated as investigation shows police gun used in killing
Arrest warrants are being sought for four police officers after forensic evidence shows that the gun used to kill an inspector at an influential figure’s home was a police-issued weapon.
On Wednesday night, Pol Major Siwakorn Saibua was shot dead during a birthday party hosted by Praween Chankhlai, aka “Kamnan Nok” – an influential figure in Nakhon Pathom province.
The victim was an inspector with the Highway Police’s 2nd command.
The major was reportedly fatally shot following an argument over a promotion. Siwakorn allegedly rejected Praween’s request to get his policeman nephew promoted.
Eyewitness accounts say that after an argument broke out between Siwakorn and Praween, the latter walked away before a gunman came to the dining table and opened fire.
The gunman was allegedly Praween’s henchman Thananchai Manmak, who was later killed in a shootout in Kanchanaburi on Friday.
Praween, meanwhile, turned himself in to Nakhon Pathom police late on Thursday afternoon.
On Saturday, Deputy National Police chief Pol Lt-General Surachet Hakpal summoned all 25 police officers and guests for questioning.
Meanwhile, forensic examination showed that the firearm used by Thananchai to shoot Siwakorn was allegedly owned by one of the police officers present at the party.
Investigators say that all evidence has been gathered and they are seeking arrest warrants for several people attending the party. Among them were four police officers who were also attending.