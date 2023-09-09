4 police officers implicated as investigation shows police gun used in killing

On Wednesday night, Pol Major Siwakorn Saibua was shot dead during a birthday party hosted by Praween Chankhlai, aka “Kamnan Nok” – an influential figure in Nakhon Pathom province.

The victim was an inspector with the Highway Police’s 2nd command.

The major was reportedly fatally shot following an argument over a promotion. Siwakorn allegedly rejected Praween’s request to get his policeman nephew promoted.

Eyewitness accounts say that after an argument broke out between Siwakorn and Praween, the latter walked away before a gunman came to the dining table and opened fire.