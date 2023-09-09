Stray puppy becomes millionth animal to be neutered and vaccinated by Soi Dog

“In our first three months, we managed to sterilise 175 animals and just over 1,200 the entire following year. Although those numbers sound small, as with anything in life you have to start somewhere,” said John.

Fast-forward to today and the foundation is now neutering and vaccinating more than 20,000 animals like Million every single month through its mobile teams and partner projects across Thailand.

The programme has produced clear results in Phuket, where sustained efforts have reduced the stray population by over 90% and where disease control is such that the island is set to officially become Thailand’s first rabies-free province.

Yearly surveys conducted by the International Companion Animal Management Coalition (ICAM) show similarly positive results in Greater Bangkok, where the foundation has neutered and vaccinated over half a million animals. The large stray population in the capital is steadily declining, and a more compassionate attitude towards animals is being fostered by local communities.

Supporting these efforts in Greater Bangkok is Dogs Trust Worldwide – the international arm of the UK’s largest dog welfare charity – who have funded half of the programme there since 2016. Soi Dog Foundation receives no government funding to carry out its work and is solely dependent upon donations from kind individuals and grant-funding organisations like Dogs Trust Worldwide who share its passion for improving the lives of stray animals.

“We’re so proud to have been an integral partner to the project in Bangkok since 2016,” said Director of Dogs Trust Worldwide Karen Reed.

“We are committed to improving the lives of dogs and the relationship dogs have with the communities in which they live all around the world, so we know just how important this project continues to be for every single dog and cat.

“On behalf of everyone here at Dogs Trust Worldwide, we congratulate Soi Dog Foundation on reaching this milestone,” she added.

Soi Dog Foundation also operates rescue, treatment, humane education and community outreach programmes from its shelter in Phuket. It was at the shelter’s state-of-the-art dog hospital that Million herself underwent further surgery to remove her right eye which had been badly injured after she was hit by a car – sadly an all-too-common occurrence for stray dogs who are left to roam

the streets freely.

With the stray dog population in Thailand sitting at an estimated 10-12 million, the foundation is committed to continuing to grow its CNVR programme, operating it in tandem with its other programmes which all form part of its holistic approach to enhancing animal welfare in Asia.

About Soi Dog Foundation

Established in 2003 on the island of Phuket, Thailand, Soi Dog Foundation is Southeast Asia’s largest organisation helping stray animals. Its mission is to improve the welfare of dogs and cats in Asia, resulting in better lives for both the animal and human communities, to create a society without homeless animals and to ultimately end animal cruelty.

The Gill Dalley sanctuary in Phuket is home to over 1,800 animals. Soi Dog also has a treatment facility in Bangkok and responds to crisis situations throughout Thailand. The organisation is dedicated to implementing effective, sustainable solutions that reduce the suffering of dogs and cats in Asia, runs entirely on donations and works efficiently so all donations are used to help animals as

effectively as possible.

