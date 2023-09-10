No reports of Thais affected by deadly quake in Morocco

Kanchana Patarachoke, director general of the Foreign Ministry's department of information, said that the Thai Ambassador in Rabat had not yet received any reports of Thai nationals affected by the earthquake.

It killed more than 2,000 people and damaged buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech.

The 6.8 magnitude quake was the biggest to hit Morocco in 120 years, toppling buildings and walls in ancient cities made from stone and masonry. They were not designed to withstand quakes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Al-Haouz province, about 80 kilometres southwest of Marrakesh.

Tremors were felt in nearly all cities in Morocco and neighbouring countries.

The prime minister, deputy prime minister, and minister of Foreign Affairs have expressed deep concern and heartfelt condolences to the Moroccan government and the families of those affected.

They have instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to closely monitor the situation and provide regular updates.

Thai citizens residing in the vicinity can contact the Thai Embassy in Rabat by telephone (+212 6611 55885) or via email ([email protected].).