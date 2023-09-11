Heavy rain continues for 39 provinces

The prevailing southwestern monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the lower northeastern region, the central region, the eastern region, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand, will continue to bring scattered thunderstorms and occasional heavy rain leading to flash flooding and forest runoff, especially in hilly and low-lying areas.

Wave height in the Gulf of Thailand is expected to top 2 metres while in the Andaman Sea, waves will range from 1 to 2 metres and higher during storms. Small craft are advised to navigate with caution and avoid stormy seas.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas, meanwhile, have a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas