Back again with Bett Asia in October to drive future of EdTech in Southeast Asia

The Expo is the heart of Bett Asia, where all our participants, from the Leadership Summit, speakers, and visitors meet, connect, and learn. 50+ leading and innovative solution providers and exhibitors will welcome visitors and share their expertise and cutting-edge products and solutions in a highly interactive environment.

The Classroom Theatre showcases the latest innovations and solutions that are revolutionising teaching & learning and enabling creative learning experiences to engage all students. Situated on the show floor, the Classroom Theatre will host live demonstrations from solutions providers such as Renaissance and Intellischool, discussions and case studies on unlocking the power of esports in education, and the exciting pitching final of Bett Asia’s Startup Competition for the second year running, recognising rising stars in Asia’s EdTech startup space.

Brand new for 2023, Bett Asia is also thrilled to launch the Bett Asia EdTech 10 list, a regional initiative highlighting the work and success stories of women who are changing the EdTech game in Asia. The list will celebrate women who have made substantial contributions to education technology, allowing the winners to share their success stories while inspiring and empowering others. Another exciting new initiative for 2023 is the Bett Asia School Challenge, a Southeast Asia-wide competition for students aged 7-17, created to promote big-thinking and innovative ideas on a large scale to help provide solutions for schools and education issues using the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Florence Dinar Director of Bett Asia said, “We are delighted to extend an invitation to all those passionate about education and educational technology to join us at Bett Asia 2023 in Bangkok. This marks our seventh annual Bett Asia expo, and it's an especially thrilling year as we return to Thailand for the second time. This event presents a fantastic opportunity for the education and technology industries in the Apac region to converge. Over the course of two days, attendees can expect an informative, enjoyable, and motivating experience. So, mark your calendars and come join the EdTech community.”

The Bett Asia Awards will celebrate EdTech trendsetters and innovators across Asia. The prize ceremony and networking drinks will take place in person at Bett Asia on October 4, recognising educational excellence with The 21st Century Learning Award, The Game Changer Award, The Trailblazer in Inclusion Award, The Wellbeing Award, and more.

In addition to partnering with Thai government Ministries, Bett Asia 2023 is supported by an impressive roster of education and technology sponsors and partners, including the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, the British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA), the Association of Universities of Asia And The Pacific (AUAP), and global tech companies including, innovation partner Intel, inclusion partner HP, worldwide partner Microsoft, and headline sponsors Lenovo and Google for Education.

To register for Bett Asia 2023, please visit here. Places are free for all attendees.