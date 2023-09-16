CIB chief confident ‘Kamnan Nok’ will face death sentence

Evidence and witness statements pointed to premeditated murder and an attempt to conceal evidence at Praween’s residence in Nakhon Pathom province, where Praween is a subdistrict chief (kamnan) and an influential figure.

Pol Major Siwakorn Saibua, an inspector with the Highway Police’s 2nd command, was shot dead at the party.

The murder reportedly stemmed from an argument over a promotion. According to eyewitnesses, Praween’s alleged henchman, Thananchai Manmak, approached the dining table and opened fire on Siwakorn. Another police officer was injured by the bullets.

Thananchai was killed in a shootout with the CIB police in Kanchanaburi province two days later.

Jirabhop said investigators gathered footage from the residence’s 15 CCTV cameras, except for two cameras pointing at the dining table where the shooting occurred because they had been unplugged.

Video footage, along with witness statements, information on the gun, and an attempt to destroy evidence were sufficient to charge Praween with premeditated murder, he said.