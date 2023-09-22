Rain continues for most regions
Thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain in the northeastern, eastern, lower central and the southern regions will continue throughout today, with Bangkok and the surrounding area having an 80% chance of downpours.
For the next 24 hours, eastern and northeastern regions of Thailand will experience strong easterly winds, while the southwestern part of the Gulf of Thailand and the western side of the country will experience light westerly winds.
In terms of sea conditions, wave height in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to be about 1 metre, higher in areas with thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to exercise caution.