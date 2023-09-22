PM promises to take care of people, boost economy

The PM was meeting Thais while he was in New York City this week for the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78).

“The government will do what it can first to take care of the people,” said Srettha. “This includes reducing the energy price, offering a 3-year debt moratorium for farmers, and launching the digital wallet scheme to stimulate the economy.”

Srettha has kept Pheu Thai Party’s election promise of bringing down the electricity rate to lower than 4 baht per unit. The cabinet last week approved the electricity rate cut from 4.35 baht per unit to 4.10 baht, and then again on Tuesday to 3.99 baht per unit.

Srettha went on to say that the government also prioritises boosting key industries such as tourism, mainly by waiving the visa requirement for visitors from China and Kazakhstan as a short-term measure.

“In the long term, the government will continue rolling out tourism promotion campaigns, aiming to make all seasons of Thailand tourist seasons,” he said.

The PM also said he intended to stimulate domestic investment to raise GDP (gross domestic product), which had fallen in recent years compared to that of neighbouring countries due to declining exports.

“I am confident about fixing the (economic) problems. However, what worries me is the ongoing rift in Thai society, which will take time to solve,” said Srettha.

The PM urged Thais overseas to bring the knowledge and abilities they have accumulated to help improve the country’s economy.