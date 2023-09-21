Srettha says Thaksin still has a lot to offer his government and the country

Srettha said Thaksin would prove to be valuable to his administration and the country.

“I believe he has value to add to the government and to the people of Thailand,” the PM said during an interview with Bloomberg Television in New York.

He also pointed to the ex-leader’s huge popularity. “He was, and probably still is, the most popular prime minister in the history of Thai politics,” Srettha said.

“Obviously, that comes with good reasons and if he becomes free it would be unwise of me not to seek his opinion and that of other prime ministers as well,” he added.

However, the prime minister did not clearly state as to what role Thaksin would play in the new government. “Let’s play by ear,” Srettha said during his interview in New York.

Srettha, a property tycoon-turned-politician, acknowledged his political inexperience during his Bloomberg interview. But he dismissed any concerns about the stability of his coalition government. “I believe it is a very, very stable government,” he said.