Srettha and South Korea president pledge closer bilateral ties at meeting in New York

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said that at the first meeting of the two leaders, both sides celebrated the long-standing bilateral relationship, especially in the cultural and public interest aspects.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established 65 years ago.

Chai said Srettha and Yoon expressed interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation across all strategic aspects, including the negotiation of an Economic Partnership Agreement.

The two countries also agreed to promote cooperation in key industries, such as aerospace, nuclear energy, electric vehicle, branchless banking, soft power, and startup investments, he added.

Srettha said the Thai government is ready to facilitate South Korean entrepreneurs who are interested in Thailand, while urging more South Korean tourists to travel to Thailand.

Srettha also invited the South Korean president and his wife to visit Thailand.

Some 1.12 million South Korean tourists have visited Thailand this year, ranking third among top foreign arrivals to the kingdom. Malaysians were the most at around 3.07 million people, followed by the Chinese at 2.34 million.