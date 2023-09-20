New Thai PM Srettha plans late September visit to Cambodia
Thailand's newly elected Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to visit Cambodia later this month in a move aimed at bolstering bilateral relations, according to senior officials from both nations.
The upcoming visit was announced during a recent meeting in Thailand between Soeung Rathchavy, secretary of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and her Thai counterpart Saran Jarorn Sovann.
A ministry press release issued on September 17 stated that both parties had a constructive dialogue on strengthening ties for the mutual benefit of their people.
“The focus of the discussion was to prepare for Srettha’s official visit to Cambodia at the end of September,” it said.
Both sides also explored a range of issues including political security, economy, trade, investment, education, tourism, labour, demining and technical coordination.
Yang Peou, secretary-general of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said Srettha’s visit would have a positive impact on the relationship between the neighbouring Asean members.
“Good relations are essential for development and national security,” he said while calling on both governments to enhance partnership to tackle cross-border crime, trade and border security issues.
On the political front, both countries recently welcomed new prime ministers in a unique coincidence. Srettha was elected shortly after Prime Minister Hun Manet took office on August 22.
Government spokesman Pen Bona said the visit confirms Thailand’s commitment to continuing collaboration across all sectors, echoing the policies of its predecessor.
“Manet has always emphasised the need for maintaining existing ties while striving to improve relations,” he said, adding that it is important for both countries to focus on fostering a peaceful, friendly and cooperative border.
Samban Chandara
The Phnom Pehn Post
Asia News Network