New Thai PM Srettha plans late September visit to Cambodia

The upcoming visit was announced during a recent meeting in Thailand between Soeung Rathchavy, secretary of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and her Thai counterpart Saran Jarorn Sovann.

A ministry press release issued on September 17 stated that both parties had a constructive dialogue on strengthening ties for the mutual benefit of their people.

“The focus of the discussion was to prepare for Srettha’s official visit to Cambodia at the end of September,” it said.