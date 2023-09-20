PM Srettha to welcome 'visa-free' Chinese tourists

The new measure allows them to travel to Thailand without a visa for up to 30 days throughout a 5-month temporary programme that runs from September 25 to February 29, 2024.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has released statistics showing that the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand from January 1 to September 17 exceeded 19 million, marking a 271% increase compared to the same period last year.

The top five foreign tourist markets visiting Thailand during this period are:

Malaysia: 3,076,274 tourists

China: 2,341,080 tourists

South Korea: 1,125,639 tourists

India: 1,097,395 tourists

Russia: 961,348 tourists

These tourists have contributed significantly to the Thai tourism industry, with total revenue exceeding 795.11 billion baht, resulting in combined tourism revenue of 1.3 trillion baht when considering both Thai and foreign tourists.

Looking ahead, the Tourism and Sports Ministry expects a gradual recovery in foreign tourism as markets like Malaysia and Japan have consecutive holidays. They anticipate that about 490,000 foreign tourists, mainly from nearby markets such as East Asia, Southeast Asia, and ASEAN, will visit Thailand during this period,

However, the sector still faces challenges, such as limited flight availability and higher ticket prices compared to competing destinations.

Earlier, the Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor (TAT) Thapanee Kiatphaibool said that based on the assessment of foreign tourist trends this year, it is expected that there will be 28-29 million tourists, which is higher than the target set by the TAT of at least 25 million.