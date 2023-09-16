Research centre reckons results of visa-free policy will show next year

In an article published on Friday, the centre said the new government’s decision to allow visa-free entry to Chinese travellers will boost arrivals from the mainland by 350,000 to 400,000 per month for the rest of this year. Tourists from China were averaging at 280,000 per month over the first eight months of this year.

“However, clear results will only show in 2024, particularly during the Chinese New Year holidays,” the research centre said.

It said that tourists from Kazakhstan, who will also be allowed free entry, accounted for less than 1% of all foreign visitors to Thailand.

“But this is a new market with a growth potential,” the article said, adding that this visa-free measure should help Thailand become a preferred destination for high-spending Kazakhstani tourists.

The centre reckons Thailand will see 27.6 million arrivals this year, which will rise to 31 million next year.

“If the global economy recovers well and the government has additional incentive measures, there should be more foreign tourists to Thailand next year,” the centre said.

