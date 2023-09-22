Cabinet nod to be sought next year for long-awaited Brown Line monorail construction

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) was preparing to propose to the Transport Ministry later this month that the long-awaited monorail route – first proposed in 2013 – be built to help ease traffic congestion in those areas, according to the source.

The 22.1-kilometre-long Brown Line, with 20 elevated stations, connects Nonthaburi’s Khae Rai intersection with Lam Salee intersection in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.

In the section that runs along Prasert Manukit Road, the Brown Line will share support pillars with the N2 Expressway scheduled to be constructed in 2027. The design calls for the monorail tracks to be built under the expressway.

The project’s estimated cost is 41.7 billion baht, including 12.4 billion baht for trains and signalling systems. The government has agreed to pay 19.9 billion baht to finance the construction costs under a public-private partnership while the concessionaire builds and operates the project on a 30-year concession.

The arrangement is similar to that of Bangkok’s two completed monorail routes – Yellow Line and Pink Line — which are operated by Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd and Northern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd, respectively.

The 30.4km-long Yellow Line, linking Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district and Samut Prakan’s Samrong area, has been in service since June. The 34.5km-long Pink Line, which runs between the Nonthaburi Civic Centre and Bangkok’s Minburi district, is scheduled to start commercial service in December.

According to the source, once the Transport Ministry gives the Brown Line the go-ahead, the project’s environmental impact assessment report will be finalised within the year-end.

