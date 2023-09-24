Thailand in talks with Germany for visa-free entry to the EU

The idea was discussed by Panpree Phahitthanukorn, who is also deputy prime minister for economic and foreign affairs, and German Deputy Foreign Minister Tobias Lindner, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry.

The talks were held during Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s recent visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Panpree accompanied Srettha on the visit.

Germany is one of the top destinations for Thai travellers visiting the EU. Other popular EU destinations are France, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Panpree and Tobias also discussed promoting cooperation in trade, homeland security, climate change, electric vehicle technology, and hydrogen technology. Germany is a global leader in reducing carbon emissions.