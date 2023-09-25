Intensive course on snake handling for foreigners
The 3rd Intensive Course on Snake Handling Practice for Foreigners will be conducted on December 14 – 15 at Snake Farm, Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute (QSMI), Thai Red Cross Society, Bangkok, Thailand.
- This course includes the lecture and outdoor snake handling practice with non-venomous and venomous snakes
- The registration fee is US$350/person and the registration fee cannot be refunded.
- Payment method: The participant can transfer the registration fee via bank account.
- The number of participants is 20 persons.
- The participant needs to be a non-Thai citizen and more than 18 years old.
- Lecture and Practice by qualified Veterinarians, zoologists, and Snake Handlers.
- Communicating language in English.
- the participant needs to attach the certificate of COVID-19 vaccination with the application form and check ATK within 12 hours before December 14, 2023. Then, take a photo of your result and send it to Snake Farm, QSMI via this email address, [email protected] or Facebook page, Snake Farm QSMI – สวนงู สถานเสาวภา.
- Lunch, snacks, beverages and a booklet will be provided during the course.
- The Participant, who has completed the Snake Handling Practice (duration 2 days / 12 hours), will receive the certificate from Snake Farm, QSMI.
- Snake Farm, QSMI will use the participant's photos/videos in this Intensive Course for monthly /annual reports, public relations and advertising our Intensive Course on Snake Handling Practice for Foreigners.
If you are interested in our Course or for more information, please contact us (Snake Farm, QSMI, Thai Red Cross Society) on Facebook Fanpages inbox "Snake Farm QSMI – สวนงู สถานเสาวภา" or Email "[email protected]"
We are looking forward to hearing from you,