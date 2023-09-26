Tropical storm to bring torrential rain

The depression has intensified into a low-pressure system over Danang, Vietnam and is expected to move along the monsoon trough passing through Thailand from today until Saturday.

The storm will lead to heavy rainfall in several areas, including the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions, as well as Bangkok and its surrounding areas, the eastern region, and the southern region, with some areas experiencing torrential downpours.

The public is advised to be cautious of the dangers of heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds, which may result in sudden flooding and fast-flowing water, especially in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.