Heavy rain continues for 61 provinces

A low-pressure system is dominating the northeastern region and is accompanied by an active monsoon trough passing through upper Thailand. Meanwhile, the southwestern monsoon is relatively strong, covering the Andaman Sea, the central lower region, the eastern region, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand. This weather pattern will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall nationwide.

Residents in affected areas are advised to be cautious of possible flash floods, especially in hilly and low-lying areas.

As for sea conditions, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are experiencing stronger winds, raising wave height in the upper Andaman to 2-3 metres and higher in thunderstorms. Small vessels in this area are advised to exercise caution. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are approximately 2 metres high, also higher in areas with thunderstorms.