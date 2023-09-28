Downpours continue for much of Thailand

These conditions are brought by the weakening active low-pressure cell over the western part of the North and the monsoon trough lying across upper Thailand, the department said.

The severe conditions may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands. Drivers should proceed with caution.

Meanwhile, the rather strong southwesterly wind prevailing across the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand will cause waves to rise to about 2 metres and over. The upper Andaman Sea could see waves over 3 metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should stay ashore, the department advised.