Thailand pushes for QR code cross-border payments at 29th IMT-GT meeting

The meeting, presided over by Indonesia’s Minister for Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto, included Thailand’s Deputy Finance Minister Julapan Amornvivat, who also oversees the IMT-GT Roadmap for the country.

Also present were Thailand’s senior representative Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-General of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC); Malaysian Economic Minister Mohammad Rafisi bin Ramli; representatives of the Asian Development Bank; Asean secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn; and public and private agencies from all three countries.

The proposed cross-border QR-code payment scheme would offer the following benefits:

• Convenient tourist payments: Thailand’s Finance Ministry, Bank of Thailand and Indonesia have collaborated to advocate for cross-border payments via QR code, making it easy for tourists to make seamless payments. Both countries hope Malaysia will soon join the initiative.

• Enhanced flexibility and funding access: By making funding access easier for small and medium-sized enterprises in the rubber and palm-oil processing industries, this initiative aims to strengthen SMEs’ abilities in producing high-value rubber and palm-oil products. Additionally, it supports the strengthening of value-chain connections for these products.