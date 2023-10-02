Fukushima targets taste buds in Bangkok, London, in bid to dispel rumours

Fukushima-grown peaches, grapes and rice are among the products offered for tasting and sale at the events. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. is holding the events in cooperation with agricultural cooperatives in the prefecture and the Fukushima Prefectural Association in London.

The one-day London event on Sunday will mark its debut in Europe.

Visitors can gain knowledge about Fukushima products at the events, which are also aimed at curbing harmful rumours about food from the area.

Questions will also be answered regarding the safety of the discharge into the ocean of treated water from the Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant that TEPCO is decommissioning. The first batch of diluted treated water was released on Aug. 24. The second batch is slated for release on Oct. 5.

The Bangkok event began Friday in the food section of the luxury department store Siam Paragon.