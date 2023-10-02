Ayutthaya on alert for flooding as Chao Phraya Dam opens gates

"The province has convened a meeting with all relevant units to monitor weather conditions and to provide timely alerts to the public in order to minimise the impact and damage from the influx of water into the area," Niwat said.

Meanwhile, The Hydro-Informatics Institute has issued a warning to people in the northeastern region to be vigilant as water levels in the Chi River are rising and approaching the overflow point. This is due to the increased volume of water from sideflows due to heavy rainfall in the recent past. As a result, the rear end of the river in Ubon Ratchathani province is expected to experience rising water levels, along with a trend of increasing water levels in the Mekong River, which may impact the water discharge at the rear end.

"It is necessary to monitor the water levels in the Yom River, which is also rising and nearing the overflow point due to heavy rains in the recent past. This will result in rising water levels of the river in Sukhothai province and Phitsanulok province as well," the institute added.