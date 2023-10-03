Here’s why you should never keep your registration papers inside your car

This document holds critical information about the vehicle and its owner, making it necessary for any vehicle-related dealings with the department.

Additionally, it may be required for verification by police officers to establish ownership, especially in the case of lost vehicles or altered registration plates.

There are many compelling reasons why your registration book should never be left in the glove compartment inside your car.

For example, if your car is stolen with the registration book inside, you will find yourself without the necessary documentation to prove ownership to the police.

To do that, you will have to get a duplicate copy from the Department of Land Transport before you can proceed with any further action.

Moreover, if the book falls into the wrong hands, it can be exploited and potentially used for a range of fraudulent activities, including altering registration plates or even pawning the registration book. By the time the true car owner becomes aware of such activities, it might be too late to prevent the consequences.

To safeguard against these risks, it is strongly recommended that you keep a photocopy of the registration certificate inside your car and the original safely at home. The copy can serve as evidence in case law-enforcement officers need to inspect it.

Such precautions can help you avoid potential hassles and complications in case of theft or unauthorised access to your registration book.

Source: Sanook Auto website